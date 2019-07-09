As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Cut Position; Ppl Corp. (PPL) Shares Declined While Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $437,689

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 350,822 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 364,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 2.17 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 7,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,808 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 76,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 1.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Finance Advisers Llc accumulated 36,690 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security reported 79,432 shares stake. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability owns 12,927 shares. Pure Financial Advsrs reported 9,852 shares. Montag A Assoc stated it has 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 14,130 are owned by Ledyard Retail Bank. Regent Investment Ltd Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Regions Corp owns 1.15 million shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.11% or 12.39 million shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 1.22M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Meritage Mngmt holds 173,873 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 34,552 shares. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.08% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,641 shares. Kistler accumulated 10,646 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.23 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,701 shares to 369,990 shares, valued at $30.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 412,731 shares. Rafferty Asset reported 0.01% stake. Cap Global Invsts stated it has 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Zwj Counsel reported 0.09% stake. First Mercantile Co invested in 1,625 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru Commerce has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 21,793 shares. 285,056 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.26% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. New York-based Miller Howard Investments Inc New York has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Covington Invest Advisors Inc reported 25,477 shares. Ironwood Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 66 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 171,949 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Country Club Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,163 shares.

