As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Price Declined, Brinker Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $412,380; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Valuation Declined While Davis-Rea LTD Has Lifted Stake by $808,990

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,453 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 45,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 631,787 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 478,964 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 10,126 shares to 16,557 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.32M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.