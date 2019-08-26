As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Decreased Its Position; Fmc (FMC) Holding Has Upped by Snyder Capital Management L P

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.15 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 26,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 312,700 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.02M, up from 285,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 943,492 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF FMC IS RMB50 MLN; UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE AND BEIJING HUA BIN CONTRIBUTES 24%, 51%, 25% OF STAKES; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 110,888 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 900 shares. Amer Tru Investment Advsrs Ltd Company reported 3,860 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 43,707 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 457,877 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 11,576 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp stated it has 0.38% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 40,129 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 25,557 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has 53,635 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,335 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 62,516 shares. Weybosset & Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 86,288 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 13,118 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 704,782 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 5,478 shares to 420,997 shares, valued at $24.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group I by 91,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,663 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 540 shares to 3,624 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Duke Energy to start renewables plan for large customers in October – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.