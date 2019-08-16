As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lifted Position by $2.34 Million; As Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Trimmed Holding

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 202,147 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 26,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 87,404 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 61,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 2.34M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,589 shares to 218,374 shares, valued at $61.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 52,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63 million for 15.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces First Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT to Acquire Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio in the Washington Metro Region – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Operating Results for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.55M shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 123,309 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Old Dominion Cap holds 17,700 shares. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 55 shares. Sei Investments Company has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 3,757 shares. 81,100 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Victory Management accumulated 3.38 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Prudential Finance stated it has 129,493 shares. First Advsr LP reported 0.06% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 6,440 shares. 2,472 are held by Tru Com Of Vermont.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,636 shares to 298,271 shares, valued at $23.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,477 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 1.07M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Founders Fincl Securities Ltd stated it has 8,335 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Management invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 93,566 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Co owns 2,243 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 2.43M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.04% or 70,292 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Arbor Invest Advisors Llc holds 11,166 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 64,638 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 85 shares. Shayne & Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,500 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,097 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Foundation provides $250,000 in grants to address opioid addiction in 11 Indiana counties – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.