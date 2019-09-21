As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Value Declined, Intact Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Value Rose While Harvest Fund Advisors Has Increased Holding

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 482,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.77 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 5.10 million shares traded or 498.66% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 48,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 4.67 million shares traded or 69.59% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 290,398 shares to 12.59 million shares, valued at $494.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.77 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 276,400 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $21.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.