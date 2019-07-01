As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Position; Jet Capital Investors LP Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Position by $27.57 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.68 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

