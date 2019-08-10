As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed by $522,519 Its Stake; Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $672,105 as Market Valuation Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,689 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 18,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.27 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,516 shares to 131,243 shares, valued at $24.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 24,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU) by 22,837 shares to 286,959 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).

