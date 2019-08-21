As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased by $6.60 Million Its Stake; As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shares Declined, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 73,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 133,476 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, down from 206,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 2.69M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 63.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 21,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The hedge fund held 12,521 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 34,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 258,065 shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 14,353 shares to 22,761 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 23,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,202 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 107,450 shares to 131,615 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 130,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).