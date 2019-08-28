As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted by $2.14 Million Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Motco Has Increased by $348,854 Its Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 60,735 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 36,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $92.15. About 3.60M shares traded or 29.14% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Motco increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, up from 101,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 08/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 15/05/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.4 FROM EUR 3.3; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX) by 26,505 shares to 269,938 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inst (ABEMX) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,799 shares, and cut its stake in American Europacific Growth Fd F3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Com has invested 3.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 111,531 are held by Pictet North America. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma reported 1.6% stake. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al invested in 17,433 shares. Evermay Wealth Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 21,231 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 2.62% or 7,596 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca owns 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,981 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 25,383 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 820 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shine Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Conning has 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 36,048 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 391,130 shares. Nwq Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 762,765 shares. New England Rech & Management reported 0.55% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel invested 0.36% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc stated it has 130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 95,887 shares. Boston Research And Mngmt has 0.29% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,859 shares. Pnc Finance Gp Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Street reported 0.26% stake. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma has invested 0.7% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.4% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Tru owns 4,734 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp invested in 42,919 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Howe Rusling holds 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 1,216 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.39% stake. 54,289 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Mgmt. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Calamos Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 252,500 shares to 181,627 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcosa Inc by 67,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,800 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).