As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Cut Holding; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Csat Investment Advisory Lp

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc analyzed 4,429 shares as the company's stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,425 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 16,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.67M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (Sz) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $25.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 16,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,190 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 1.36 million shares. Argi Invest Ltd holds 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 33,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.66% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 4,905 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De has 379,848 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 0.77% or 280,139 shares in its portfolio. Canal Ins owns 150,166 shares for 4.59% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 0.07% or 518,663 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 0.09% or 17,737 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,218 shares. Johnson Financial Gp invested in 8,456 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pennsylvania owns 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 13,017 shares. Community Bancorp Na invested in 0.1% or 5,672 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Duke Energy to offer Bloom Energy distributed fuel cell technology to customers – PRNewswire" on July 01, 2019

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.32M for 22.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares to 51 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,223 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

