As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Financial Architects Lifted by $1.01 Million Its Position; Ithaka Group Increases Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 1627.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 11,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,197 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 3.32M shares traded or 22.68% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45 million, up from 98,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – House Democrats release Russian-bought Facebook ads to show ‘malign’ effect on 2016 election; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 29/05/2018 – Robert Fenner: Facebook is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 06/03/2018 – COPY OF COMPLAINT NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE IN ONLINE COURT RECORDS; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 02/05/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shuts U.S. and U.K. operations after Facebook scandal; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT F8 DEVELOPERS CONF.: LIVE

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,393 shares to 89,916 shares, valued at $26.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

