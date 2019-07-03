As Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Value Declined, Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Decreased by $546,371 Its Holding; Palouse Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Intl Paper Co (IP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 1.97M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 10,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,218 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 101,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 2.56 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Inv reported 16,010 shares. Invesco Limited reported 14.31M shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 286,561 shares. Cibc invested in 129,907 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 1.71 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company stated it has 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,255 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Becker Cap Management has 1.51% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability holds 1.78 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 8,807 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 200 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 27,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.06% or 163,285 shares in its portfolio.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $260.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,238 shares to 4,852 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,267 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bank reported 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 10.10M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schmidt P J Mngmt invested in 24,766 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Prudential Financial accumulated 764,553 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc, California-based fund reported 6,673 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 42,687 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mercer Advisers Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,053 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.66% stake. Rare Infrastructure reported 0.04% stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 23,236 are owned by Parsec Fin. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc holds 13,276 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 503 shares.