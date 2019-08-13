As Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Shell Asset Management Co Has Trimmed Its Stake; Hillsdale Investment Management Increases Holding in Provident Finl Svcs (PFS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 364.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 188,548 shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial on Track to Meet 2018 Expectations; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – MANAGEMENT HEAVILY FOCUSED ON CONTINUING CONSTRUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH REGULATOR, INCLUDING IN RESPECT OF FCA’S WIDER REVIEW OF HOME CREDIT MARKET; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – “MONEYBARN CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FCA IN RESPECT OF ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO AFFORDABILITY, FORBEARANCE AND TERMINATION OPTIONS”; 23/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – INTENDS TO USE SOME OR ALL OF PROCEEDS TO FINANCE ITS TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO £250M OF EXISTING BONDS MATURING IN OCTOBER 2019; 24/05/2018 – Paramount Gold Nevada Announces Positive PFS for Its Proposed Underground Mine at Grassy Mountain in Eastern Oregon; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns PFS Financing Corp. Notes Series 2018-C Ratings; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 29/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES INC – ON MAY 24, BOARD INCREASED ITS SIZE FROM 9 TO 10 MEMBERS AND ELECTED JAMES P. DUNIGAN TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – top 4 — #1 Leapfrogging rivals, Roche’s Tecentriq plus chemo nabs PFS endpoint in frontline lung cancer segment; 27/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Services 1Q EPS 43c

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 9,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 238,699 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 248,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 2.30M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8,594 shares to 46,657 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 17,617 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 3.77 million shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability invested in 267,506 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.68% or 30,691 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 27,328 shares. Diversified Trust has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking invested in 0.28% or 854,250 shares. First Dallas Securities Incorporated holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 16,252 shares. Bellecapital International Ltd owns 7,517 shares. 4.39 million were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Barnett And reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) CEO Lynn Good on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,100 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 477,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold PFS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Com reported 17,340 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 56,501 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 140,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Hillsdale Inv Inc invested in 94,800 shares. 60,900 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 187,474 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 94,020 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 10,029 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 8,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 49 shares. American Interest Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 208 shares. 15,578 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Co. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 21,021 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,347 activity. Foley Ursuline F bought $95,214 worth of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) on Tuesday, July 30.