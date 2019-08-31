As Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Decreased by $12.52 Million Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Increased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 140,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 96,272 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 236,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.02M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BLV) by 8,945 shares to 20,485 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,895 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Destroying Unsold Products Wonâ€™t Be Happening As Much Soon – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon launching two Eero subscriptions – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 330,897 shares to 723,026 shares, valued at $49.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 701,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).