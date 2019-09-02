As Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Lowered Its Stake; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Boosted Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 15,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 170,231 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.32M, down from 185,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.16M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 2.43 million shares. Capital Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.32% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Miller Howard Invests Ny owns 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 21,386 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc reported 0.52% stake. Allstate reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Smith Moore has 15,908 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank & reported 0.18% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 64,998 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amer Invest has 0.41% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 14,343 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology stated it has 5,470 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 393,663 shares. Strs Ohio owns 466,621 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.40 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,381 shares to 72,740 shares, valued at $85.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,580 shares to 545 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,477 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.01% or 182,304 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 824,759 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 149,383 shares. 6,020 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Exane Derivatives has 50 shares. Whittier Tru Communication invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc holds 29,394 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 41,197 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 66,133 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 70,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio.