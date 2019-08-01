As Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Share Value Declined, Stralem & Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $544,500; Sigma Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Share Price Declined

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 2.69M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,655 shares to 43,965 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,147 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,993 shares to 308,660 shares, valued at $58.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.