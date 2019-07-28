As Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Upped Position; Kempner Capital Management Decreased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $1.31 Million

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy Indiana resource plan would keep some coal online for 20 years – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy buys 200 MW solar project, its biggest to date – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy passes major renewable milestone: 1 gigawatt of owned solar energy capacity – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 6.29 million shares or 1.4% of the stock. Cypress Cap Group owns 27,144 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. John G Ullman And Associate reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Camarda Limited Liability Co owns 2,337 shares. Vantage Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.89% or 106,333 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 504,686 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Company owns 2,084 shares. Hyman Charles D has 1.42% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 153,134 shares. 2.84 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.05% stake. Yhb holds 3,899 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,391 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 8,221 shares. Axa invested in 215,050 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1,327 are held by Perkins Coie Trust Communication.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,035 shares to 24,543 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 9,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,587 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.