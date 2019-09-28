As Duke Energy (DUK) Valuation Declined, Holder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Upped Stake; Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by 48409.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 528,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 529,240 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.70M, up from 1,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.26. About 1.87 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 45,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.07 million, down from 46,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westend Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 387,240 shares. Argi Inv Ltd accumulated 20,010 shares. Maine-based Bangor Bank has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 56,888 were accumulated by Smith Salley Assoc. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 8,511 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.53% or 61,251 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 3,635 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept has 0.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). World Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,990 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Co stated it has 9,391 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Grp reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charlotte accelerator program reveals latest class of tech startups – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Duke Energy grant helps power up electric bus program – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs, IPOs, And Market Complacency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 12,063 shares to 757,249 shares, valued at $58.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 31,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,994 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Comm Na stated it has 1,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Llp stated it has 346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,665 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 447 shares. Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 1,135 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Morgan Stanley invested in 20,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 50 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.06% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 2,600 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Network has 0.03% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Regions Financial Corporation, Alabama-based fund reported 520 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 115 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).