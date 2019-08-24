As Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Declined, World Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Opus Capital Group Has Upped Its Aptargroup (ATR) Holding

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 6,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 50,250 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 43,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 2.78 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 294,134 shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality G (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 50,966 shares to 38,358 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 24,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,385 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Il owns 10,520 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,164 shares. 25,092 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.04% or 120,993 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested in 4,498 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utah Retirement owns 11,687 shares. Atlanta Mngmt Communication L L C holds 2.19% or 4.29M shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 76,336 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt reported 11,175 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 13,254 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,125 are held by Paradigm Cap Management. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability owns 45,915 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 367,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 949,807 shares.

