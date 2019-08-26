As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Value Declined, Strategic Advisors Cut Its Position by $2.22 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Abner Herrman & Brock Boosted by $5.63 Million Its Holding

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 24,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,548 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 46,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.15M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 40,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 119,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, up from 79,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares to 22,504 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.