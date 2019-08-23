As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Value Declined, Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Laffer Investments Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 90 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51B, down from 23,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $198.43. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 10,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.29 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 2.03M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 264 shares to 11,489 shares, valued at $676.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMGN September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen offer for Alexion isn’t crazy – Mizuho – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BDX, BHC, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: CLSD, RTRX, ADMA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 59 shares. Copeland Mgmt Lc owns 18,952 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Churchill Corporation invested in 0.64% or 127,125 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 107,727 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1,425 shares. Qs Llc reported 0.23% stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 3.91M shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Pure Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.06% or 1,569 shares. Apriem Advsrs invested in 2,519 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 5,156 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. One Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 11,417 shares. 2,007 are held by Hudock. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 504,686 shares. Whittier Trust Com reported 12,717 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 6,144 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 1,320 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.49% or 140,958 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corp La holds 1.96% or 28,448 shares. Thomasville Bankshares stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Int Investors reported 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). St Germain D J Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 3,200 were reported by Apriem. Voya Inv owns 346,463 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas owns 8,432 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Co reported 9,391 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.