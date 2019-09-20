As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Value Declined, Holder Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $1.00 Million; Malaga Cove Capital Has Lowered Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $1.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 46,170 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 78,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 2.90 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 11,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 178,876 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, down from 190,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $95.25. About 2.21M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $355.62M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $155.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,296 shares to 6,188 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 5,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 24,400 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $57.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 12,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.76 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.