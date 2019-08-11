As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, First Quadrant LP Has Lifted Stake by $369,000; As Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 204,978 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65 million, up from 189,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 886,391 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 110.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.27M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Professionals holds 0.1% or 2,722 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Communication Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,600 shares. Windward Capital Management Communications Ca reported 0.35% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp owns 142,195 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Asset Management has 24,126 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance Corp holds 3,187 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% or 11,293 shares. 28,448 are held by Orleans Cap Mngmt La. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc reported 20,499 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com invested in 6,068 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.5% stake. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com owns 12,721 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 3.98 million shares. Bowen Hanes And owns 12,425 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc by 30,761 shares to 10,240 shares, valued at $460,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 14,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,534 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,929 shares to 892,294 shares, valued at $71.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 73,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,476 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).