As Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Stock Price Declined, Symons Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $332,640; Vulcan Value Partners Position in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Has Decreased by $12.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 91,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 152,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.47 million, down from 244,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 189,520 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 3,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 125,559 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08M, down from 129,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.02 million shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 32,286 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 19,450 shares. Blair William And Il reported 118,169 shares. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invests Co has invested 1.57% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fincl Bank has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). National Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 10,018 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 392,862 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Toth Advisory Corp owns 1,459 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 89,578 were reported by South State Corporation. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com reported 5,121 shares stake. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% or 51,065 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 127 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc owns 4,343 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Company reported 15,624 shares stake. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 61,088 shares to 411,910 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 172,176 shares to 10.85M shares, valued at $722.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 51,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Co holds 0.11% or 99,220 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 34,851 shares. 150 were reported by Duncker Streett And Company. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Co reported 5,147 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,654 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.02% or 20,462 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 14,662 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 694,015 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 44,122 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 62,396 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,467 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,746 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 50 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Llc. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 95,492 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc owns 6,238 shares.