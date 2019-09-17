As Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Stock Declined, Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Freestone Capital Holdings Maintains Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 299.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 23,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,562 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70M, up from 7,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 6,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 44,110 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 37,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 2.56 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGF) by 9,190 shares to 53,615 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZFSVF) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,935 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Class B (RYDBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 57,091 shares to 370,306 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 41,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,790 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.