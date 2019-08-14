As Duke Energy Com Ne (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Estabrook Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $66.24 Million; Cim Investment Mangement Increases Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 110.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $293.17. About 1.76M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (DUK) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 79,339 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14B, down from 80,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 2.36 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,276 shares to 119,332 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,131 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Tr (NYSE:FR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Mngmt Inc invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Central Retail Bank And Trust reported 34,733 shares stake. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 27,370 shares. Hendley And Communications invested 2.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jane Street Group Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 181,944 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 117 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management has 193,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 47,072 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc invested 0.77% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btim holds 7,590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.48% or 74,206 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Corvex Mgmt Lp has invested 5.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Melvin Capital Lp invested in 1.08M shares. Northstar Inc holds 0.12% or 990 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware invested in 0.04% or 2,044 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.1% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 68,808 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 3,890 shares stake. Patten & Patten Inc Tn accumulated 0.71% or 72,014 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 17,617 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 17,604 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 5,000 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Blue Fincl Capital has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). M&T National Bank & Trust reported 313,843 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Limited Com has 12,383 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 403 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Spectrum Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 121 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.22% or 433,697 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 19,393 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy announces key leadership appointments – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy continues its appeal of state’s coal ash-related decision to excavate ash basins – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.