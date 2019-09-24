As Duke (DUK) Share Price Declined, Chemung Canal Trust Company Cut Its Holding; As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Market Value Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 136.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 35,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 61,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 25,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 182,554 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 21/05/2018 – National MI Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 05/03/2018 NMI Completes Acquisition of Creditcall

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke (DUK) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 15,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 53,730 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 69,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Duke for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.48. About 1.86 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 511 shares to 5,550 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 38,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,818 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

