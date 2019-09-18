As Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Stock Value Were Volatile, Bulldog Investors Cut Position by $946,888; Virtu Financial Cut Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 53.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 37,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 32,639 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $942,000, down from 70,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.96M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 36,613 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.72 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 21,606 shares to 30,067 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 3,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (DZK).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Acquisition by 62,000 shares to 154,984 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC) by 134,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fd (NUO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

