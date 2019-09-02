As Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Trimmed by $439,032 Its Holding; Sterling Capital Management Lifted Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Stake by $3.72 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 21,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 281,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.05M, up from 260,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 58,740 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 54,879 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 271,878 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 326,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 10,317 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CNX Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Updated 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lilis Energy Achieves First Quarter 2019 Production Guidance and Provides Operational Update – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hi-Crush Prudently Suspends Dividend, Sees Brighter Future Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit stated it has 3.70 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Karpus Inc accumulated 1.4% or 4.47M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 5,127 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability owns 12,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 21,252 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 10,071 are owned by Raymond James And Assocs. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.45% or 58,281 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 37,448 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability reported 3,971 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Lc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 1.49 million shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A owns 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 3,034 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Advisors Lc reported 1,284 shares stake.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Announces Joint Venture With Allianz and Hillhouse – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Enstar Group (ESGR) – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 1,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 24 shares. Zebra Cap Lc reported 4,466 shares stake. Sterling Mgmt Llc holds 281,877 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Torray Llc stated it has 4,814 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc reported 2,518 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 11,886 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 26,435 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 907,782 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 85,052 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 1,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). First Republic holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Lagoda Limited Partnership has 8.17% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 36,931 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 1,168 shares.