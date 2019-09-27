As Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Raised Its Holding; Hartline Investment Lowered Its Stake in Chevron New Com (CVX) as Stock Price Rose

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,775 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, down from 22,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 7.62 million shares traded or 38.31% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82 million, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 18,949 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $418.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX) by 19,770 shares to 27,670 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc Com.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Whistleblower Report Releasing Today? – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.89 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Savings Bank And Tru stated it has 22,065 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel owns 27,041 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. Cap International Ca, a California-based fund reported 11,189 shares. First Personal Finance Service owns 7,235 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40,029 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0.34% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6.85 million shares. Highlander Cap Management has invested 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Grimes Co invested 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fundx Invest Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.39 million shares. Birinyi invested in 0.64% or 12,308 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 53,165 shares. Regions Financial has 1.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 354,588 shares. 40,265 are held by Cadence Bancorporation Na.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 15,083 shares to 387,398 shares, valued at $58.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bd Fd Com (VBF) by 181,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,639 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Municipal Target (BTT).

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Philips and Vietnamese Hong Duc General Hospital sign multi-year strategic partnership agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust: A Different Approach – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018, Fool.com published: “The U.S. Rig Count Is Falling — Here’s Why Oil Production Keeps Rising Anyway – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Halliburton (HAL) Shares Decline 13% Year to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lilis Energy Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results and Provides Second Quarter Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.