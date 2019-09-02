As Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Shares Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Raised Position by $803,376; Founders Capital Management Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Stake by $2.73 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 100,422 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 10,317 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 15,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 59,617 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, up from 44,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 60,135 shares to 8.72 million shares, valued at $71.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 586,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc accumulated 0.02% or 3,971 shares. Sit Invest Associate Inc owns 3.70 million shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 88,592 shares or 0% of the stock. Bulldog Investors Lc accumulated 271,878 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 58,281 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 10,071 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 5,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Bancorporation Of America De invested in 0% or 37,448 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC).

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.