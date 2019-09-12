As Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Stock Price Were Volatile, Bulldog Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $946,888; Coca (COKE) Stock Price Declined While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut Its Position by $9.16 Million

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 666 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Coca (COKE) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 30,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, down from 111,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $299.27. About 14,149 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opportunities Fd Com (VTA) by 358,704 shares to 684,240 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Secs Corp Com (NYSEMKT:CET) by 15,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Mexico Equity & Income (MXE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Bancshares N A owns 3,034 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 1,284 shares. Mariner Llc has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 17,777 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). 1607 Capital Partners has invested 0.79% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Next Gru reported 2,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Invsts Lc has invested 0.42% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 128,367 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 3,972 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.28% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 345,483 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Associates has invested 1.1% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 1,400 shares. Shaker Services Ltd Co stated it has 96,598 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 3.65 million shares or 3.95% more from 3.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 3,754 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Pnc Fincl Gp invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 8,100 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,672 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 1,590 shares. Allstate reported 0.04% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 114,986 shares to 683,713 shares, valued at $27.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 53,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).