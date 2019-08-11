As Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position; Clark Capital Management Group Holds Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 49,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 201,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.76 million, up from 152,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 100,422 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 10,617 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.28% or 516,605 shares. Town & Country Bank & Dba First Bankers holds 1.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 19,121 shares. 8,803 are held by Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 49,221 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckingham Capital Management holds 81,616 shares. Fundx Grp Ltd Llc has 3,330 shares. Pictet North America Advisors has invested 2.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wade G W & Incorporated holds 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,970 shares. Aspen Investment Management Inc invested in 0.85% or 6,340 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd holds 4,504 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 74,401 shares stake. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Gp holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,315 shares.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 958,019 shares to 17,065 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 691,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,609 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 271,878 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 32,640 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has 12,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster State Bank N A holds 3,034 shares. Sit Invest Associate invested 1.01% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 7,414 shares. 4.47M are held by Karpus Management. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 1,400 shares. 12,535 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. 11,908 were reported by Cambridge Inv. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,284 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth Management invested in 0.45% or 58,281 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 35,535 shares. 1607 Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 1.49M shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fd Inc (TDF) by 20,600 shares to 686,178 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All (ASG) by 213,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,854 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt (NUW).

