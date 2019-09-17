As Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Karpus Management Increased Stake; Brown Advisory Securities Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $395,256; Stock Declined

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82 million, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 172,833 shares traded or 132.02% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 9,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 57,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 66,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 17.99M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fincl Gru has 2,100 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 1,284 shares. Sit Associate has invested 1.1% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 128,367 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 34,118 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 69,309 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 25,875 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0% or 38,440 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Co has 345,483 shares. Bulldog Ltd Liability Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 153,517 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Karpus Mngmt Inc accumulated 4.67M shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Select Income Fund by 40,564 shares to 454,382 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Mun Hi Incm Fd Com (MHF) by 305,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,325 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3,550 shares to 9,937 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Girard Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 91,063 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Macroview Invest Management Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2,050 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fayez Sarofim invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boston Advsr Llc has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc owns 44,562 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co has 100,142 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.48% or 58,207 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.11% stake. 231,762 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability. Bb&T invested 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gagnon Securities Ltd Com invested in 17,017 shares or 0.16% of the stock.