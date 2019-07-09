As Duff & Phelps Utility And (DUC) Market Value Rose, Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed by $986,888 Its Position; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Price Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Stake by $1.67 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility And Corp (DUC) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 123,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, down from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility And Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 99,180 shares traded or 185.41% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has risen 2.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 18,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,479 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.04M, down from 219,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 2.04M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust Vkq (VKQ) by 27,200 shares to 694,834 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insight Select Income Fd Insi by 41,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,363 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DUC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 39.88% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Karpus Mgmt has invested 1.4% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd Liability reported 1.49M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 5,127 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 4.37M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 35,535 shares. 32,640 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Landscape Ltd holds 21,252 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 122,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bulldog Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.04% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) or 271,878 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 88,592 shares. 37,448 are held by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Icon Advisers holds 0.22% or 258,511 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,908 shares.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 17,614 shares to 214,063 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 25,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De reported 12.61M shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested in 107,546 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Aldebaran Inc holds 0.67% or 10,616 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 0.7% stake. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx owns 64,273 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company accumulated 3,200 shares. M Hldgs Securities invested in 0.28% or 13,664 shares. Assetmark accumulated 5,150 shares or 0% of the stock. 682 are held by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd. Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 0.27% or 13,791 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 4,070 shares stake. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cohen & Steers accumulated 1.46M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 2,598 shares stake. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 200,479 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 22.19 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.