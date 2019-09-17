As Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) Stock Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.59 Million; Argan (AGX) Holding Increased by Frigate Ventures Lp

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (DUC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 199,016 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.67M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.82 million, up from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 160,375 shares traded or 115.30% up from the average. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 23,988 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Municipal Target (BTT) by 276,084 shares to 780,347 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Mun Opportunity Tr Com (VMO) by 50,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,604 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Income Tr Inc Com (BKT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.67 million are held by Karpus Management Incorporated. Icon Advisers Inc Co holds 345,483 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 3,971 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 67,881 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 25,875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 17,777 shares stake. 12,048 are held by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs. Next Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 2,100 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 3,972 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 33,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 18,903 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 78,189 shares. Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 1,400 shares.