As Duff & Phelps Util & Bond (DUC) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Qci Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46M, up from 18,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond (DUC) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 118,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,517 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 271,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util & Corp Bond for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 7,440 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DUC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 15.48 million shares or 3.04% more from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) for 12,048 shares. Karpus has 4.67M shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. 3.92 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 3,972 shares. Mariner Llc owns 12,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 1,284 shares. Ftb owns 25,875 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Financial Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 69,309 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Webster Comml Bank N A owns 3,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shaker Finance Svcs Lc reported 96,598 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 33,196 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0.26% or 78,189 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 67,881 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leisure Acquisition by 48,999 shares to 182,388 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gordon Point Acq by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Rmg Acquisition C 24 Uts Exp 02/07/24.

More notable recent Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Dutch Shell Delivering On Its Promises – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keane Group: Value Play, Or Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: A Detailed Look At 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AMZN Stock Poised to Break Outâ€“Or Break Downâ€“As It Coils Tighter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Before Q3 Earnings Despite Economic Worries? – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon announces Toronto fulfillment center – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Invest Counsel invested in 0.57% or 415 shares. Buckingham Inc reported 2.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Cap Management owns 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 721 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2.32% or 4,310 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 3.15% or 401,558 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Pine Cap holds 0.69% or 973 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 280 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Staley Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 5,409 shares. Citizens And Northern invested in 2.01% or 1,912 shares. Noven Financial Grp Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tikvah Management accumulated 26,219 shares.