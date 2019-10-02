As Dtf Tax (DTF) Valuation Were Volatile, Fiera Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose, Violich Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $893,940

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $238.33. About 832,902 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 240,381 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 14,054 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195,000, down from 254,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 2,053 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold DTF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 7.89% more from 2.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 782,504 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 1607 Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 250,857 shares. Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). 14,054 are owned by Fiera Cap. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Sit Invest Assocs owns 0.03% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 69,552 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 23,583 shares or 0% of the stock. Saba Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Financial Bank Of America De reported 1,206 shares. City Of London Invest Mngmt Com reported 53,501 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Landscape Llc has 15,544 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 207,492 shares to 259,317 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 64,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 603 shares to 18,764 shares, valued at $20.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 14,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,636 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

