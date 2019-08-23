As Dtf Tax (DTF) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Karpus Management Has Raised Holding; Commerce Bank Has Decreased Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $422,604 as Valuation Were Volatile

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 17,138 shares traded or 9.64% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 2,322 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 7,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc Short Trm Bond (BSV) by 38,125 shares to 21,675 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 58,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,575 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc Fd (EOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 38,957 shares. Bulldog Lc invested 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 26,671 shares. 1607 Cap Prtn Ltd Company invested 0.18% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). City Of London Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Corporation accumulated 254,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 65,487 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc has 22,139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 19,236 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va invested in 11,329 shares. Karpus Mngmt Inc reported 329,704 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 49,916 are held by Commercial Bank Of America De. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 42,582 shares. Landscape Mgmt owns 37,328 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

