As Dtf Tax (DTF) Stock Price Were Volatile, Karpus Management Has Boosted by $2.30 Million Its Position; Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Position by $8.67 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 130,433 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 5,613 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Clym Infl Opp In (WIW) by 271,894 shares to 764,587 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 9,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,481 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div Fd (ETG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corp has invested 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,487 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 22,139 shares. Saba Mngmt LP has 0.15% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 261,792 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 37,328 shares. City Of London Invest Management Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 29,151 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 45,249 shares. Karpus Mgmt invested in 329,704 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 30,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 926,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 50,716 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 49,916 shares. 250,857 were accumulated by 1607 Ptnrs Limited Co. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 19,236 shares.

