As Dtf Tax (DTF) Stock Price Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.89 Million; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) Trimmed by $9.60 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 833,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.69 million, down from 913,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 332,605 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 145,573 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 250,857 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 105,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 7,689 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,249 shares. Synovus reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 34,289 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 40,699 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 41,400 were accumulated by Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership. Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 4,550 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 48,717 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.01% or 4,348 shares. Thornburg Inv Management owns 88,288 shares. 52,679 are owned by Raymond James. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Company owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 168,936 shares stake.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 335,000 shares to 676,600 shares, valued at $78.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,260 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va has 11,329 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Landscape Ltd Company stated it has 37,328 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 26,671 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr reported 22,139 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 38,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1607 Capital Prtnrs Lc stated it has 250,857 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus Management has 0.16% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 45,249 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 19,236 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 254,435 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust accumulated 30,000 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 261,792 shares or 0.15% of the stock. City Of London Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

