As Dtf Tax (DTF) Stock Price Rose, Karpus Management Has Lifted by $2.30 Million Its Stake; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Increased Holding

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 39,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 681,096 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.31M, up from 641,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 132,440 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 3,774 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25,962 shares to 3,360 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icf International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 16,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,966 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Elects Mark C. Micklem to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports a 40% Increase in Net Income for the First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints New Division Executive of Sandy Spring Private Client Group – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Net Income of $28.3 Million for the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider REEDER JOE bought $29,972.

