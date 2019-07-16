As Dtf Tax (DTF) Stock Price Rose, 1607 Capital Partners Has Increased by $1.89 Million Its Position; Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $547,875

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 138.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 145,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,857 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 105,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 17,117 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 4.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 27/03/2018 – SINGLERA GENOMICS – HAS SECURED US$60 MLN SERIES A+ FINANCING ROUND LED BY GREEN PINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LILLY ASIA VENTURES, AMONG OTHERS; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fd (MXE) by 53,519 shares to 229,873 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWQ) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Global Cp Defi (GDO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $129.01 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.45 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.