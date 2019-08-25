As Dtf Tax (DTF) Share Price Were Volatile, Karpus Management Raised Position; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by $835,000 as Stock Price Declined

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 17,138 shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 157,935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86 million, up from 149,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 1.01 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 49,300 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC) by 549,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,582 were reported by Raymond James & Associates. Fiera has invested 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 45,249 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wesbanco Comml Bank owns 30,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 65,487 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 26,671 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 38,957 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 926,150 shares. Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc holds 0% or 22,139 shares in its portfolio. Saba Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.15% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus Inc reported 329,704 shares stake. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 49,916 shares. Bulldog Llc reported 137,755 shares. 1607 Prtn Ltd reported 0.18% stake.

