As Dtf Tax (DTF) Market Value Rose, Karpus Management Raised Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $2.94 Million

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 78.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 68,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,049 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 87,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 4,391 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has risen 5.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.54% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Municipal Income Trust by 329,539 shares to 977,119 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Euro (IEUR) by 285,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,754 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Eq Inc Fd (EOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Investors Lc has invested 0.81% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 65,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. City Of London Investment Management Communications Ltd accumulated 29,151 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 49,916 shares. Raymond James Advsr stated it has 22,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Lp owns 38,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 42,582 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 27,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 30,000 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 19,236 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 26,671 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 50,716 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc reported 37,328 shares. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 250,857 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 45,249 shares.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever – Quality Company, Mediocre Stock – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Generalist’s Guide To Shipping Investments – Dry Bulk, Part II – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sling TV Won’t Save DISH Network – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Dividends – PR Newswire” with publication date: December 14, 2017.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,556 shares to 219,084 shares, valued at $23.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79M for 29.15 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 55,221 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 14,667 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Choate Invest Advisors holds 7,828 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 472 are held by Tru Department Mb Bank N A. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc has invested 0.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 494,410 shares. Moreover, Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kistler reported 3,547 shares. Farmers And Merchants has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 6,233 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc stated it has 0.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Leavell holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,179 shares.