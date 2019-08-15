As Dtf Tax (DTF) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Karpus Management Raised Holding by $2.30 Million; New England Investment & Retirement Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Decreased by $506,692

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc sold 8,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 9.02 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 14,940 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings In Ii (MUE) by 46,341 shares to 303,313 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Divid Advantage Mun Fd (NAD) by 109,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). City Of London Management has 29,151 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Moreover, 1607 Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Geode Management Llc owns 0% invested in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 27,765 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Ser has invested 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Karpus accumulated 329,704 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 38,957 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) for 11,329 shares. Fiera Capital has 254,435 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0% or 49,916 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. Saba LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 61,730 shares to 135,518 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue Etf by 56,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,441 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,366 are held by Invest Mgmt Of Virginia. Boyar Asset Management invested in 11,092 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Seizert Capital Limited Liability Company owns 547,265 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.87% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 110,503 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 9,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colonial Advisors invested in 147,638 shares or 1.66% of the stock. M Kraus And Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 19.06 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Howard Cap has 6,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advisors reported 1.03% stake. Villere St Denis J And Llc stated it has 169,922 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Cullen Capital Management accumulated 94,185 shares. 7,954 were accumulated by Flippin Bruce And Porter. Central Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).