As Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Stock Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Raised by $2.51 Million Its Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Upped Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.53. About 678,401 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – TARGETS 5-7 PCT OPER. EPS GROWTH FROM 2018 GUIDANCE BASE THROUGH 2022

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 79,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.83M, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 7.26 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24,623 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $347.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 28,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 811,152 shares, and cut its stake in Rpt Realty.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 10,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ruffer Llp has invested 1.83% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 7,188 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.06% or 67,517 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 57,705 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.52% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cibc holds 0.03% or 205,124 shares. 934,933 are owned by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Global Thematic Prns Llc accumulated 3.36% or 2.02 million shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 68,611 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,537 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 151,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 583,307 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Co stated it has 54,140 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 1.3% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,618 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 68,452 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has invested 0.24% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 182 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invests. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 170,095 shares. Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 13,031 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Limited has 0.05% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 46,863 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability. Johnson Financial Group accumulated 287 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 8,911 shares to 702 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 4,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,184 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.