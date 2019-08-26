As Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) Shares Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $2.51 Million; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Holding as Market Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 332,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 843,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.37 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.28. About 495,731 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (DTE) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 161,033 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.09M, up from 140,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.74. About 583,003 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 18/04/2018 – LARA: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mngmt holds 1,654 shares. 2,500 were reported by Menta Cap Ltd Liability. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) accumulated 0.01% or 199 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 346,616 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Nomura Asset Company Limited accumulated 29,566 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 8,889 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Moreover, Fund has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 61,285 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 403,376 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.16% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 1.26M shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 117,778 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What’s Driving Our $165 Price Estimate For Motorola Solutions? – Forbes” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions’ Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Hytera Communications Will Proceed, Including Claims Against Hytera’s i-Series Product Line – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $46.79 million activity.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 6,800 shares to 6,070 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.05% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 194,738 shares. Monroe Bankshares Trust Mi reported 2,526 shares. 5,739 are held by Cap Fincl Advisers Limited. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.21% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.29% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Moreover, Cognios Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.83% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 18,888 shares. 2,096 are owned by Schnieders Mngmt Ltd. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 71,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. White Pine invested in 0.49% or 7,788 shares. Provident Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.11% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hexavest invested 0.89% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1,187 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc reported 2.26M shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy powers Comerica Park with clean energy for Green Night on August 14 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.