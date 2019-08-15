As Dte Energy Co (Put) (DTE) Valuation Rose, Holder Jefferies Group Has Cut Its Holding; S&T Bank Has Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Stake as Share Price Declined

S&T Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 1,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,959 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 18,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 3.50M shares traded or 14.83% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (Put) (DTE) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 39,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 40,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 554,513 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 23/04/2018 – DJ DTE Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTE); 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 6,065 shares. Prudential holds 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 553,158 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 4,893 shares. Orrstown Fin Incorporated owns 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,302 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1.16M are held by Charles Schwab Advisory. 15,649 are owned by Lau Assoc Ltd. Opus Mngmt owns 25,500 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 2.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 436,348 shares. Illinois-based Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Texas-based Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.15 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM VERB RBGLY CARB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)’s Earnings Grew 5.9%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns DTE Energy Company’s (NYSE:DTE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 127,797 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.08% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. West Oak Ltd Com holds 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 175 shares. 1,230 were reported by Howe Rusling. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 16,404 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 14.55 million shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Oakbrook Lc stated it has 9,016 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il holds 3,678 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 6,996 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 36,403 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 4,805 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co holds 396,187 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94 million for 15.76 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 652,600 shares to 908,400 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (NYSE:AEM) by 97,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL).