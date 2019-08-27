As Dte Energy Co Ce (DTE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hexavest Has Increased Its Position; Verizon Comm. (VZ) Stake Maintained by New England Research & Management Inc

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 10.89 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co Ce (DTE) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 34,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 564,093 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.37 million, up from 529,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $131.01. About 610,911 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Limited Ab (NYSE:INFY) by 102,948 shares to 278,124 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metco L by 17,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,134 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communication Co (NYSE:RCI).

